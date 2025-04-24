RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.02). 4,813,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 1,360,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.53).
RWS Stock Down 38.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £262.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
RWS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is -119.36%.
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.
Our purpose is unlocking global understanding.
