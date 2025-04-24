Jump Financial LLC Invests $563,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. RMR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.