ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80). 133,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 65,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.93. The firm has a market cap of £42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.05.

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.