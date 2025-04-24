ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80). 133,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 65,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.71).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Monday, March 24th.
ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.
Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.
Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.
