Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

FOR stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $985.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOR

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.