Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $62,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,791 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

