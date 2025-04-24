Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.63) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.87), with a volume of 15035688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,113 ($14.77) to GBX 1,194 ($15.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Inchcape Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 690.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

In related news, insider Duncan Tait bought 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £49,747.68 ($66,022.14). Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Stories

