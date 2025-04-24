Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

