Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

