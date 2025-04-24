The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
Western Union Trading Up 1.3 %
Western Union stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Western Union has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
