The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,390,000 after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,224,000 after buying an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 549,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,403 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Western Union has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

