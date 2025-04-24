TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $360.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

