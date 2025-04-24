TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 3.55% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QAT stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.