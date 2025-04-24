TD Cowen Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $58.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.