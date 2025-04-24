Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.