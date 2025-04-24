Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Russell E. Hutchinson Purchases 8,200 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

