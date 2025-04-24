Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.19.

CRM opened at $250.57 on Monday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

