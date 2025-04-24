TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.64 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

