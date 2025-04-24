Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 2,936 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,330.79. This represents a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

