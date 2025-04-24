Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -182.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.97). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.04%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

