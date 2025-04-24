Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral” Rating

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,155,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

