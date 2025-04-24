Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.61. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $874.87.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($166.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 781,837 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 643,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.