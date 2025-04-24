Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.61. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $874.87.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($166.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
