AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.