Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $139.78 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.