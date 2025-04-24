StockNews.com Downgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Kenon Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Kenon has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kenon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

