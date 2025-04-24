StockNews.com Downgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Kenon Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Kenon stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Kenon has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.31.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
