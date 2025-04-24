Transce3nd LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

