Transce3nd LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

