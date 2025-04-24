AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 217,643 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 186,630 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $693.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

