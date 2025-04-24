Jump Financial LLC Sells 34,845 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

