Jump Financial LLC Invests $632,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

