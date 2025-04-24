Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 12.46% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 4.3 %

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.