XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth about $12,542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,115,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 602,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insider Activity

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

