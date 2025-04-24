Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,912 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.