Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 182,423 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $115,688.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,702.40. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

