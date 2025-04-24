Jump Financial LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 956,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 597,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

