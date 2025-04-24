JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $29.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

