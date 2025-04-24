Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

