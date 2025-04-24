Airbnb (ABNB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $80,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,226.96. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,998,146 shares of company stock worth $275,624,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.