Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $417.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.18.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $278.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

