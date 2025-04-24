Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,322.60. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
