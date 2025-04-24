Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $64,397.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,638,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,322.60. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Culp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Culp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

