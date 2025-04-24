Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.63 and traded as low as C$18.37. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 26,428 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Copp bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.