KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.47.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,856,332. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

