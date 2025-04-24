Guggenheim Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $426.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $502.00 to $426.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.86.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $397.02 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $279.86 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive



Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

