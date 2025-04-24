Sachem Capital (SACH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.25 price target on Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.