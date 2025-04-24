Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -44.05%.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

