Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $205.89 million for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.