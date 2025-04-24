Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gannett were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 233,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,279,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 932,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 1,166.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 370,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 341,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $506.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

