XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Azenta were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,403,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Azenta by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 302,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

