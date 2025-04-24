Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

