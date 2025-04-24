Mariner LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJULFree Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $34,485,000. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile



The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

