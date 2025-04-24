Mariner LLC Buys 3,571 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 446,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 110,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 122,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

