XTX Topco Ltd Invests $360,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

